Journalist provides update over Middlesbrough managerial decision

Middlesbrough made the decision to relieve Chris Wilder of his duties as first-team boss on Monday and according to journalist Ian Dennis, the side will announce his successor next week.

Boro appointed Wilder in the last campaign, with the aim of trying to push on for a promotion spot. With the boss having led Sheffield United out of the Championship in the past, he seemed well-equipped to do so.

He couldn’t quite get them over the line at the end of the 2021/22 season but after a summer of splashing the cash and recruiting heavily to get the team amongst the promotion contenders, it has backfired under his stewardship. The side have dropped to 18th and have won only three of their first 12 games.

It has left the side staring at relegation rather than the top six and after a loss to another side in the drop zone in Coventry, it proved to be the final straw for Wilder at the Riverside Stadium. Now, the club are on the hunt for his replacement and there have been a few names linked with the vacant role.

Whoever takes over at the club will have the hard task of dragging the side up the table without having brought in their own players over the summer. One person who was linked with the job was Gary O’Neil, who is currently the interim boss at Bournemouth.

He’s looked solid enough for the Cherries but Ian Dennis has also claimed that he won’t be in the running for the role now. What is clear though is that Middlesbrough want to make an appointment quickly so that they can kick on – and it appears that call may come next week, after their fixture against Millwall this weekend.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough sacking Chris Wilder has had a mixed reaction amongst every Championship supporters.

Some agree that perhaps the job was beyond the former Sheffield United man or that the relationship between boss and chairman made it harder for the team to gel and get results. The vast majority though are baffled by the call, with Wilder viewed as arguably one of the best managers in the entire EFL.

He certainly has the experience and the knowhow to get a team firing and probably should have been afforded some more time to get things right at the Riverside. As he has proven at every other job in his career, if you are patient and take the time to build a progressive and talented squad, the results and promotions will come.

Who will land the job next is still largely up in the air. Rob Edwards would be a good appointment but the side are keeping their cards close to their chest currently it seems in terms of who will be the next manager.