Journalist provides update on where Sheffield Wednesday are with replacing Tony Pulis

Sheffield Wednesday will not be making a decision on who replaces Tony Pulis until they have interviewed those they have placed on the shortlist.

Pulis was sacked despite a Boxing Day draw with Blackburn Rovers, with Wednesday still struggling in the Championship relegation zone and flirting with a return to League One.

Heading into the New Year, there is no sign of a replacement being appointed.

Journalist, Alan Nixon, has been quizzed on where Wednesday are at with their search and when an appointment could be made. On Twitter, he suggested that Wednesday wouldn’t be making an appointment until they’d interviewed their shortlist.

Despite the sacking of Pulis, Wednesday picked up a hugely positive result last time out.

Without a manager, the Owls beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Tuesday evening, moving to 22nd in the Championship table on the back of that result.

However, they remain cut adrift of Nottingham Forest, with three points still separating them and safety heading into the New Year.

Wednesday are next in action on New Year’s Day, when they take on Derby County at Hillsborough. A win would see them move level on points with both Derby and Forest.

The Verdict

Wednesday are in a tough position here: they need to take time to get the right man in, but they can’t allow the season to run away from them.

Tuesday night’s result was huge and anything against Derby will be another positive.

That will then lead them into a period without a league fixture, where they can get the right man in.

Dejphon Chansiri is facing the most crucial period of his ownership. Relegation would be a disaster.

