Journalist provides update on Tottenham’s and Southampton’s pursuit of West Brom star

Tottenham Hotspur is the more likely destination for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with The Sun journalist Tom Barclay also telling GiveMeSport that Southampton are still monitoring his situation.

According to Football Insider, the experienced shot-stopper has told his friends that he would be keen on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Saints have held a long-term interest in the Championship goalkeeper, with the south coast club’s interest first surfacing back in September.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the interest in the 29-year-old, Barclay said: “I wouldn’t say their interest has cooled (Southampton), but they are just waiting to see what Johnstone’s answer is.

“I think Tottenham are most likely to sign him, but it’s down to the player and Southampton have still got their hat in the ring.

“They haven’t given up on that one, but I do know they are looking at other targets as well.”

The verdict

The major advantage that Southampton have over Tottenham is that there would appear to be a clearer path to regular first-team action at St Mary’s.

With the World Cup around the corner, a destination where regular football in the top-flight could be offered will certainly be considered by the 29-year-old.

That is not to say that Johnstone could not emerge as first-choice at Spurs, instead, it is just more likely that he could oust Fraser Forster or Alex McCarthy from a starting spot than Hugo Lloris.

The expected availability of Johnstone is likely to continue attracting clubs to his potential transfer, with it being an interesting situation to keep tabs on.