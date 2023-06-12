Sheffield Wednesday managed to secure promotion back to the Championship in dramatic fashion via the play-offs last time out, and now Darren Moore will be assembling a squad that will not only aim to beat the second-tier drop, but will exceed expectations.

The Yorkshire club's scouting team and hierarchy will be busy assessing potential additions ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, with Moore already possessing a rather strong core.

One player that has emerged on the radar at Hillsborough is Rotherham United striker Chiedozie Ogbene, who has attracted long-term interest from several current second tier clubs.

According to journalist Mike McGrath, the Owls are considering the attacker who will see his contract expire at the end of this month, with the Yorkshire outfit looking at their neighbours once more after completing moves for Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith last summer.

What is the latest on Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene?

According to Sheffield-based journalist Rob Staton, the Owls remain keen on a move for the electric forward who netted eight goals and provided four assists in the Championship last time out.

Staton's update suggests that there is still a lot of clubs who are casting eyes over him at this stage, however, he revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are yet to lodge an offer.

Of course, the 26-year-old does not see his contract at the New York Stadium expire until the end of the month, however, a deal could be agreed now that would see Ogbene officially arrive at Hillsborough at the beginning of next month.

Who are Sheffield Wednesday battling in the race for Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene?

As per a report from The Sun in early April, Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Millwall are all fellow Championship clubs who hold an interest in the exciting attacker.

The same report also highlighted that Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Belgian outfit Club Brugge were also keeping tabs on Ogbene, after what has been a rather productive season for the 26-year-old.

As detailed in the club's retained list, which was announced last month, the Millers remain in negotiations with Ogbene and there is still a possibility that he remains at the New York Stadium.

The competition for Ogbene is extremely high ahead of the opening of the summer window and subsequently, the 26-year-old will be carefully assessing his options to ensure he makes the correct next step.