Reading's woes - both on and off the pitch - continued on Tuesday night when they were defeated 3-1 at the hands of Northampton Town at Sixfields.

Having been hammered over a week ago against Blackpool and only mustering up a goalless draw at home with Burton Albion on Saturday, some kind of response was needed from Ruben Selles' side against the Cobblers, but they well and truly fluffed their lines.

The Royals were 2-0 down at half-time because of goals from Sam Hoskins and Louis Appere, but Southampton loanee Dom Ballard did pull one back halfway through the second half.

The game was killed off however by Mitch Pinnock, who struck in the 96th minute to secure all three points for Town and to send the Reading supporters home frustrated.

Reading have accumulated just 10 points from their opening 10 matches, although their tally currently stands at just six points due to the four points that have been deducted since the middle of August.

What is Reading FC's current financial situation?

Owner Dai Yongge's failure to pay the players in full and on time on three separate occasions in the 2022-23 season saw the club deducted a singular point from their tally.

And another three were taken off in September because Yongge failed to deposit 125 per cent of Reading's monthly wage bill into a bank account as proof of funds, as he was ordered to do in line with orders of an independent commission.

Added to the fact that tax bills have failed to be paid on a number of occasions, things are looking pretty grim for Reading, although the wages were paid on time and fully at the end of September to the relief of many.

Are Reading FC going into administration?

There was however rumours going round on Tuesday that by the end of the current week, administrators would be called in to help the financial situation at the club and also to help find a new buyer to take over from Yongge.

However, this appears to not be true - for now.

Reading Chronicle reporter James Earnshaw has issued an update on Reading's current situation, and it states that a senior figure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium has rubbished the administration rumours.

It is therefore business as usual for now, but for how long is anyone's guess as the club are still yet to pay their outstanding tax bill from September, and you would imagine another is coming up later in October.

There are however believed to be at least three different parties who are interested in buying the club from Yongge in the near future, according to The Telegraph, with negotiations ongoing with consortiums.

One of those parties are said to be in 'advanced' discussions with the Reading hierarchy, but it remains to be seen what Yongge values the club at, having lost a significant amount of money since he took over in 2017.

In the last five years, Reading's total losses have eclipsed £191 million, meaning that it may be best if Yongge just cuts his losses and sells for a cheap amount so that the club do not continue to get hurt.