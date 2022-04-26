Journalist provides update on potential Birmingham City takeover

It’s “wishful thinking” that Birmingham City takeover rumours will come to fruition any time soon, as per a Twitter update from journalist Alan Nixon.

There is clear dissent from many supporters of the second-tier side towards the club’s current ownership, with protests taking place this term and the #BSHLOUT hashtag regularly being used on social media platform Twitter.

This anger comes after years of poor finishes for the Blues in the second tier, coming dangerously close to relegation on a number of occasions in the past decade and spending the vast majority of the past five years plying their trade in the bottom half of the table.

In fact, Lee Bowyer’s men would currently be in the relegation zone with just two games to go if it wasn’t for Derby County and Reading’s points deductions, starting the season in a promising fashion and even climbing into the play-offs in September before their decline.

Many fans are also unhappy with the off-field side of the club as well – but they were given hope with rumours spreading around social media that a takeover could be on the horizon – potentially allowing current boss Bowyer to operate under a different regime.

However, reporter Nixon believes a takeover is “wishful thinking” at this point, a potential blow for the West Midlands outfit’s fanbase.

The Verdict:

Birmingham fans deserve a lot more than they are currently being given, continuing to travel in numbers to away games but are not receiving anywhere near enough on the pitch, with their 6-1 hammering at Blackpool a particularly low point.

However, this unhappiness with the ownership doesn’t just boil down to what’s happening on the field, but what the supporters want their club to be like off the pitch as well and if a relationship can be built between the two parties, that would be the ideal outcome.

But it does seem as though it’s gone past that point now with many supporters wanting change and they can’t be blamed – because their loyal support isn’t being rewarded at this stage.

In fairness, Craig Gardner and Bowyer’s recruitment has been very good this year within a very limited budget but that’s one of few bright points in the Midlands right now with the second-tier outfit set for another disappointing finish.

They are incredibly lucky that the Rams and the Royals have received deductions, otherwise they would be in real danger of plying their trade in the third tier at this stage. This is why the board really needs to step up to the plate in the summer.