Journalist provides update on Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Dane Murphy

Dane Murphy has not tendered his resignation as CEO of Barnsley, but his contract at the Tykes does expire at the end of June – freeing him up to move to Nottingham Forest, per Daniel Taylor of The Athletic.

With current Forest chief Ioannis Vrentzos departing his role at the City Ground, Murphy has been headhunted by the Tricky Trees hierarchy for the stellar work he has done in the last two years at Oakwell.

Murphy’s past experience came in his native USA with D.C. United and Real Salt Lake, holding similar roles to the one he has done so well at Barnsley, and after being one of the brains behind putting together the squad that got into this past season’s Championship play-offs, his good work isn’t going unnoticed.

According to Taylor, Murphy does not need to tender his resignation to make the short journey from Oakwell to the City Ground as his current deal expires at the end of the month, so a switch to Forest should be easily done.

And Forest fans will be hoping that Murphy can get to work straight away and work his magic on Chris Hughton’s squad, which needs a fresh injection of energy after a 17th placed finish last season.

The Verdict

It’s a very ideal situation for Forest, who are replacing a man that supporters never really took to with someone who comes with a glowing reputation.

Murphy isn’t a miracle worker, however he’s been the man behind Barnsley’s transfer dealings and he was influential into bringing in Daryl Dike on loan, and if he can do things similar to that at Forest their fans will love him.

For Barnsley though it could be a really rough few weeks – Valerien Ismael looks like he’s leaving for West Brom, Murphy is heading for the exit door and key player Alex Mowatt still hasn’t signed a new contract, so they could really struggle in 2021-22.