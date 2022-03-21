Journalist provides update on Newcastle United’s interest in Bournemouth player

Newcastle United have positioned themselves well as they continue to chase Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport.

The Mail Online stated that the magpies were hoping to bring the central defender to St James’ Park in January but were unsuccessful in their pursuit.

An exclusive Football League World report from early March has now suggested that Newcastle are likely to re-emerge as an interested party in the summer.

Think you’re a hardcore AFC Bournemouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cherries quiz

1 of 25 What year was Mark Travers born? 1997 1998 1999 2000

Appearing 31 times in the league for Bournemouth this season, Kelly has been an integral figure for Scott Parker’s men as the Cherries continue their automatic promotion fight.

Speaking to Give Me Sport about Newcastle’s pursuit of Kelly, Jones said: “Yeah, of all the names mentioned at Newcastle and of all the different profiles, Lloyd Kelly, I’m told, is one of the most likely to actually join the club.”

The verdict

It is no surprise to see Newcastle’s pursuit of the young defender persisting, as he is not only someone who could make the step up to Premier League football again already, but he has an incredibly high ceiling too.

He has played a big role in Bournemouth’s excellent defensive record this season, with no side in the Championship leaking fewer goals than the Cherries.

Possessing excellent technical ability and the confidence to carry the ball out from the defensive third, Kelly is someone who meets the modern-day demands of a centre-back.

He is also a tough opponent to come across, tending to dominate both his aerial and ground duels.

There is a lot to like about Kelly and Bournemouth will be hoping that he stays at The Vitality Stadium, as they edge closer to making a top-tier return.