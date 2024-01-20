Highlights Ben Johnson could potentially join Leeds United to strengthen their defensive options.

Lack of agreement between West Ham and Leeds is delaying the deal, but Leeds are eager to move quickly.

Leeds need to strengthen their defence before the January window closes to avoid potential problems during the second half of the season.

Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the situation surrounding Ben Johnson’s future amid interest from Leeds United.

The West Ham defender is currently out of contract at the end of this season, meaning he could leave as a free agent in the summer.

Johnson is attracting loan interest from the Whites, as they look to strengthen their defensive options for the second half of the campaign.

However, Leeds and the London club have yet to come to an agreement on terms of a deal.

It has been reported that the Irons would prefer a permanent transfer this month, with a loan only seen as an option if a new contract is agreed with the full-back.

Jacobs has claimed that the lack of an agreement between the two clubs is proving a major stumbling block in completing the deal at the moment.

However, he believes that the Yorkshire outfit will move quickly to get the deal over the line if they can convince West Ham to take a low offer given his contract situation.

"Ben Johnson is the other one on the list,” said Jacobs, via GiveMeSport.

“So one of those two is possible.

“And again, Ben Johnson hasn't seen that many minutes.

“He's out of contract in the summer.

“But Leeds are in favour, I'm told, of not waiting until the summer, they want to move now.

“They would take Ben Johnson on a loan.

“So it's just about whether or not they can agree terms because West Ham would want a fee, even though the player's contract is running down.

“So I think if Leeds could move for Johnson and get a low fee, or somehow persuade West Ham for no fee, then they would move very fast.

“But there's a few negotiation points to get that one over the line."

After a frantic summer, Leeds haven't been as busy this month, but Johnson could potentially come in.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

It has been reported that the Hammers would accept an offer in the region of £1m, but Leeds have other alternative targets if a deal cannot be agreed.

Neco Williams and Connor Roberts have also been mentioned as potential options for the Championship side, as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Despite their busy summer of transfer activity, Leeds are looking short at full-back on both sides of the pitch.

The departures of current Middlesbrough loanee Luke Ayling and Djed Spence this month have only highlighted the need to strengthen defensively.

Leeds United are running out of time

There is now just over a week remaining in the January window, so a decision will need to be made soon on potential arrivals.

The Whites need to strengthen defensively this month, as they risk having too few options for the remainder of the campaign.

Any kind of injury issues could cause serious problems, which may end up derailing their bid for a place back in the Premier League.

Someone like Johnson arriving would be a boost to the squad, and they have plenty of options lined up so someone will surely arrive before 1st February.