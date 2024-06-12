Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the future of Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist amid interest from Leeds United, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

It has been reported that the trio of Championship sides have an interest in signing the defender on loan this summer.

Gilchrist earned first team opportunities with the Blues last season, featuring 11 times in the Premier League, but has yet to really cement himself as an important part of the squad (all stats from Fbref).

The youngster can play both as a centre-back and a right-back, with this versatility being a key asset to his game.

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks of the Chelsea academy system, but could be loaned out for next season in order to continue gaining regular first team experience.

Alfie Gilchrist - Chelsea league appearances and minutes played (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Minutes played 2023-24 11 (2) 207

Jacobs has revealed that Gilchrist would be open to a move to Elland Road this summer, despite the rivalry between the two clubs.

Preston, Blackburn and the Whites have all made an approach for the player, but it remains to be seen whether he could be convinced to join a second division side other than Leeds.

“Leeds, Preston and Blackburn are the three clubs who have made a formative approach so far,” said Jacobs, via the JustJoe Football Show.

Related Football finance expert makes £20m Leeds United financial claim Expert Stefan Borson has provided a more optimistic outlook for the Whites following their failure to return to the Premier League.

“To all intents and purposes, Gilchrist would be open to a Leeds move. He’s obviously got great respect, though I know Chelsea and Leeds have their own rivalry.

“Nonetheless, he would go there, and he would be very willing to fight and try to get promoted.”

Gilchrist bagged his first senior goal for Chelsea in the team’s 6-0 win over Everton in April in what was his 14th appearance of the campaign in all competitions.

He made two league starts as the Blues qualified for the Conference League for next season.

Leeds United’s promotion ambition

If Gilchrist signs for Leeds then the club will be hoping he can help guide them to promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side missed out on a top flight return with a play-off final loss to Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The defeat consigned the club to another year in the Championship, with their sights now firmly set on a top two finish in 2025.

Leeds will be hoping to make improvements to their first team squad this summer in order to aid that ambition, with Gilchrist emerging as a potential addition from Chelsea.

Gilchrist could be a smart loan signing for Leeds

Leeds will need defensive cover this summer, so bringing in someone of Gilchrist’s quality and potential could be a smart move.

The Whites will likely still need one more addition at either right-back or centre-back to have enough strength and depth in defence.

But a loan move makes a lot of sense for Leeds given their financial situation, and the opportunity for consistent game time would be sensible for Gilchrist at this stage of his career.

It remains to be seen whether Blackburn or Preston can convince him to make the move there instead, but Leeds should have the edge in the race to his signature given their standing in the division.