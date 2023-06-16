Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed there's a growing feeling that Daniel Farke is a serious candidate to take the top job at Leeds United, speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The West Yorkshire outfit are currently on the search for a new manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce, with the club opting against retaining the former England manager after he failed to keep them afloat in the Premier League.

In fairness to Allardyce, the task of keeping the Whites afloat in the top flight seemed like an impossible mission considering how poor they had been for much of the 2022/23 campaign, but he may not have been a popular appointment if he had been given the job on a permanent basis.

Plenty of names have been linked with Elland Road as potential successors, with the next manager needing to enjoy an excellent summer and a successful start to next term to give the club the best chance of getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

What is the latest on Leeds United's interest in Daniel Farke?

Farke has been linked with the Leeds vacancy and this comes as no surprise considering the Whites are reportedly interested in hiring Stuart Webber, with the pair working together during their time at Norwich City.

And Jacobs believes the German manager is firmly in the frame for the job at this point.

He told Give Me Sport: "I think that we have to be cautious about the amount of names that are being linked with Leeds United, at this point, because the new owners have explored and will continue to explore more than one candidate.

"But there is certainly a growing feeling that Daniel Farke could be a serious candidate for Leeds United. I think that he would be a very smart appointment in many ways, and somebody that would stand a very realistic chance of getting them straight back up into the Premier League.

"Daniel Farke is growing momentum and could be a strong fit."

Should Leeds United appoint Daniel Farke?

With the promotions he has under his belt, Farke should certainly be in the frame and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did manage to guide the Whites back to the top flight at the end of next term.

Already knowing the division extremely well, that will surely be advantageous to Leeds who won't want to take a massive risk on their next manager.

The new owners will be desperate to make a good early impression to ensure the supporters are onside, so someone like Farke who is a proven promotion winner could be a shrewd appointment.

He is a free agent following his departure from Borussia Mönchengladbach, so it shouldn't take too much money to lure him to Elland Road if they did decide to make a move for him.

Whoever the Whites choose, they need to make their decision reasonably soon because they risk missing out on targets if they don't have a manager in place within the next week or so.