Journalist provides update on future of popular Leeds United figure

Leeds United have yet to open talks with defender Gaetano Berardi about a new contract at Elland Road, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds United reporter Graham Smyth has revealed.

Berardi is the only senior permanent player at Leeds whose deal with the club is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, prompting plenty of questions as to whether his time at Elland Road will be extended to next season, and potentially beyond.

For now however, it seems as though the centre back will have to wait for some time yet before he has a concrete decision on just what his future holds.

In a QandA session held on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s live blog, one fan decided to ask about the situation with regards to Berardi’s contract, with Smyth revealing: “I’ve heard nothing to suggest that talks have been opened with Gaetano Berardi. Angus Kinnear suggested not so long ago that they had completed their contract renewal programme.”

Discussing the prospect of that situation changing for Berardi, Smyth continued: “If you listen to Marcelo Bielsa it’s obvious how highly he rates Berardi’s contribution this season.

“He’s played incredibly well despite going in and out of the team. Certainly did himself no harm against Arsenal either. He has a big case for a new deal.”

Since joining Leeds from Sampdoria back in the summer of 2014, Berardi has gone on to make exactly 150 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring twice.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Berardi has certainly been impressive for Leeds this season, and you do feel a new deal for the Swiss would be a largely popular one around Elland Road.

However, at 31-years-old he is approaching the latter stages of his career, and has shown at times this season that he is susceptible to the odd costly error, something Leeds may not be able to afford next season, if they do secure promotion to the Premier League in the current campaign.

Then again, Leeds do look as though they could be short of options at centre back going forward into next season, so it may be a bad idea to keep Berardi around as backup, to ease the pressure on the amount of business they may have to do in the summer window with regards to player signings.