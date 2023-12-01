Highlights Alex McCarthy's lack of game time at Southampton is frustrating for him, especially with the speculation surrounding Gavin Bazunu's future.

Southampton will have to carefully manage the situation as they don't want to lose both McCarthy and Bazunu.

McCarthy has been with Southampton for a long time, making it unlikely that they will let him go easily, but if Everton make an offer in January, it may be worth considering a transfer.

Dean Jones has given his verdict on Alex McCarthy’s immediate future at Southampton.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a potential move to Premier League side Everton ahead of the January transfer window opening next month.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are keeping tabs on the shot-stopper as they look to bolster their options in that area of Sean Dyche’s first team squad.

McCarthy has been with the Saints since 2016, and has made over 100 appearances for the south coast club during the last seven years.

However, the 33-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in the last year or so, with Gavin Bazunu cementing himself as first-choice since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

What is the latest surrounding Alex McCarthy’s Southampton future?

Jones believes that McCarthy will be frustrated with his current lack of game time in Russell Martin’s side.

However, he has claimed the speculation over Gavin Bazunu’s future means Southampton will want to manage this situation carefully as they will want to avoid losing both players.

"He is kicking his heels at the moment, and that's always going to be frustrating,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“The January window is obviously a time when he could be looked towards by clubs who are in need of new options.

"But, at a time when there is also speculation around Gavin Bazunu, it is a situation the club will have to deal with carefully.

"He is an important figure to have around the place.

“He has been at Saints for such a long time now, so they will be very careful about letting him go."

Bazunu has been first-choice for Martin throughout this campaign despite receiving criticism from supporters.

The Irishman signed from Man City in a deal worth a reported £12 million in the summer of 2022.

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Southampton are currently on an unbeaten run that stretches 10 games following their midweek win over promotion rivals Bristol City.

The Saints are eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places after the first 18 fixtures of the season.

Martin will be hoping to oversee promotion straight back to the top flight, with Southampton having suffered relegation to the Championship in the previous campaign.

Related How Southampton may have influenced Rotherham United managerial decision: View Nathan Jones' last managerial spell may have cost him this job in South Yorkshire.

The 37-year-old was appointed as manager in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

The gap to league leaders Leicester City is nine points ahead of the start of the busy December schedule.

Next up for Southampton is a clash at home to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Should Southampton cash in on Alex McCarthy?

The Saints have Bazunu as their first-choice between the sticks, and Martin has backed the Irishman despite public criticism.

It is unlikely McCarthy is going to usurp the 21-year-old any time soon and, at 33, is unlikely to be a useful asset for the squad in the long-term.

Given the club also has Joe Lumley in their ranks, it wouldn’t hurt to lose McCarthy, all things considered.

If Everton arrive with any kind of offer in January, then it would be worth weighing up whether now is the time to cash in or not.