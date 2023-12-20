Highlights Crystal Palace is considering potential replacements for current manager Roy Hodgson.

Kieran McKenna, the Ipswich Town boss, has been linked as a possible successor, but it's uncertain if he would leave Ipswich amid their push for promotion.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Steve Cooper, who recently left Nottingham Forest, is a more realistic target for Crystal Palace.

Journalist Dean Jones has given an update on Crystal Palace’s potential pursuit of Kieran McKenna as manager.

Palace are set to be planning for a replacement for Roy Hodgson ahead of his likely departure at the end of this season.

The Premier League side have previously been linked with eyeing the Ipswich Town boss as a possible successor to the veteran coach.

However, McKenna is enjoying great success at Portman Road and it remains to be seen whether he would walk away from the Suffolk club amid their push for promotion to the Premier League.

Any decision over a successor to Hodgson isn’t likely for another while yet, which could play a role in their interest in the Ipswich manager.

Jones: “Steve Cooper is the man they want”

Jones believes that McKenna would be out of reach for Palace should they pursue the 37-year-old at any point soon.

The journalist has claimed that Steve Cooper is a more realistic target for the London club, especially now that he is available after his departure from Nottingham Forest.

"I don't think Kieran McKenna would be out of reach for Crystal Palace if they decided they wanted to go and get him, but I do believe that Steve Cooper is the man they want,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

"Obviously, Palace pulled out a surprise result against Manchester City last weekend, which is pure Roy Hodgson because he is able to grab points that other managers aren't a lot of the time.

“Whether it's luck or well-planned game tactics, it's probably a mix of the two, but Hodgson doesn't really know what the future holds for him.

"Ultimately, he has already declared that this will be his last season with Crystal Palace anyway, so the club are having to think about what the future will hold and what they ideally want after Hodgson.

"What I'm told is that, ideally, they would want Steve Cooper next.

“If Steve Cooper is available, I think it's a no-brainer that Palace move for him."

Ipswich Town league position

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, 10 points clear of third place Leeds United.

The two sides meet this weekend in a big game at the top of the second division standings.

Victory for McKenna’s side would further strengthen their hold on one of the automatic promotion places, opening the gap to the Whites to 13 points.

McKenna’s loyalty to Ipswich will be tested

The job McKenna has done at Ipswich has been no less than phenomenal.

The former Man United coach has earned an impressive reputation at Portman Road, leading the club back to the Championship and now on the verge of possibly even the Premier League.

This is only going to attract attention from big clubs, which will test his loyalty to the cause at Ipswich.

McKenna’s commitment to their promotion battle will be under scrutiny as more top flight managers lose their jobs in 2024, but it appears that remaining at the Suffolk outfit is a priority for him, given this latest update.