Burnley don't have a "red hot" interest in Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres at this stage despite being long-term admirers of him, according to an update on Twitter from Alan Nixon (14/6; 6:39pm).

The 24-year-old could be on the move this summer after the Sky Blues' failing to secure promotion to the Premier League, with Mark Robins' side performing exceptionally well for much of the campaign but failing to do enough to come out on top against Luton Town in the play-off final.

Gyokeres didn't perform to his potential during the play-offs, being kept quiet in the semis by Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair and Darragh Lenihan and also failing to make too much of an impact in the final either.

However, he recorded an assist for Hamer's winner at Middlesbrough and grabbed another assist at Wembley with his pass allowing Hamer to make it 1-1 against the Hatters.

When did Burnley previously take an interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

The Clarets were linked with the Sweden international back in December and that comes as no surprise considering they had a lack of forward options at their disposal.

At that point, Halil Dervisoglu had only made a very limited impact and they couldn't rely on Jay Rodriguez, so Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi both arrived in January.

Despite these arrivals, the Clarets reportedly reignited their interest in Gyokeres ahead of the current window, with Ashley Barnes departing on the expiration of his contract and Nathan Tella and Dersivoglu returning to their parent clubs.

But it doesn't seem as though he's a priority signing for Vincent Kompany at this point. Nixon, however, did point out that there's plenty of time left in the window and certainly didn't rule out a potential switch to Turf Moor for the player.

Should Burnley ramp up their interest in Viktor Gyokeres now?

The Clarets should certainly be looking to step up their interest in the 24-year-old if he's available for a reasonable fee because he has shown the quality needed to make the step up to the top flight.

Foster and Obafemi may have come in - but both players are still developing at this point and although Gyokeres hasn't reached his full potential - he's probably a better player than the former duo at this point.

A long-term successor will also be needed for Jay Rodriguez who isn't getting any younger and with the Coventry man able to play on his own, the 24-year-old could be an excellent replacement for the former Southampton striker.

With just one year left on his deal, Gyokeres should be available for a reasonable fee but whether the Sky Blues are willing to sell him for a realistic amount remains to be seen.

The Sky Blues will be desperate to hold on to him, but they won't want to lose him for nothing either and this could allow the Clarets to swoop in and secure a decent deal for the 24-year-old.