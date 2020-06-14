Journalist provides update on Bolton Wanderers’ managerial hunt

Bolton Wanderers are ‘strongly’ considering Gary Bowyer for the vacant manager’s job, as Nigel Clough falls out of the picture.

The club started off their League One season with a 12-point deduction. Keith Hill was appointed manager back in August and to nobody’s surprise, they’ve now been relegated to League Two.

Only three years ago were Bolton claiming promotion from the English third-tier, but now the club’s woeful recent history will take another turn as they step into the fourth-tier for the first time since 1992.

With Hill to depart when his contract expires later this month, Bolton’s managerial search is underway. Bowyer – ex-Blackburn, Blackpool and Bradford boss – was touted as an early candidate, and journalist Alan Nixon claims he’s ‘strongly’ in the frame:

He’s in the frame. Strongly. But it’s nowhere near a done deal at this point. https://t.co/aUugcPoc0g — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 13, 2020

Clough then emerged as a candidate for the job – the ex-Burton Albion, Derby County and Sheffield United manager – but according to Nixon, Clough is slowly falling out of contention:

Bolton then face another season of transition. Their fall from grace is similar to that of Portsmouth’s, but Bolton have suffered much more financial hardship throughout their demise.

Add to that the uncertainty facing football teams in the EFL, it leaves clubs like Bolton who were already in financial turmoil, in even greater depths of despair.

The verdict

Bowyer is an experienced manager who’s had reasonable success with both Blackburn and Blackpool, although he struggled in his most recent post at Bradford City.

Right now Bolton just need a level-head at the helm to try and stop them from falling any further, and Bowyer could be the ideal man for at least next season.