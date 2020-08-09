Journalist provides update on Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Championship goalkeeper

Blackburn Rovers have ‘had talks’ with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Addicks stopper has been linked with a move to Ewood Park since Charlton’s relegation into League One. Phillips, 25, played in all 46 of Charlton’s Championship games last season, conceding 65.

But he prevailed as one of the fans’ favourite players with some sturdy performances, and now it looks as though he’ll be one of the players to leave The Valley this summer.

Nixon revealed on Twitter that there’s been talks between Phillips and Blackburn:

There have been talks … https://t.co/Cw24nVhC8i — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

Blackburn though will scour the loan market for short-term goalkeepers before they pursue Phillips:

Lad Phillips would cost a few bob. So checking cost of good loans. https://t.co/ag0hblKyGv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

Charlton finished 22nd in the Championship table, forcing an immediate return to League One under Lee Bowyer. It’s been a hectic season at the club, with a new takeover and subsequent saga, all ending in relegation on the final day of the season.

Blackburn meanwhile managed an 11th-place finish. It’s a commendable season in all but Blackburn fans were really hoping to see their side mount a late play-off surge, after some strong form through the middle of the campaign.

The verdict

Phillips will likely have caught the attention of a few Championship clubs since Charlton’s relegation. He proved himself to be a solid keeper at this level and at 25-years-old he’s still got some years left ahead of him.

Blackburn though could struggle to gather the money for Phillips, with Charlton likely to hold out for a higher offer. It’d be a good move for both parties, but Blackburn will have to move fast.