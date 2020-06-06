Journalist provides update on Birmingham City starlet amid further Borussia Dortmund rumours

Journalist Alan Nixon has stated that Borussia Dortmund are still trying to tempt Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham to the club this summer.

The 16-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, with four goals in 32 Championship appearances for Birmingham. It’s made him one of the most-wanted youngsters in Europe, and it looks like Manchester United will rival Dortmund for him.

Whilst United have already made contact with Bellingham, offering him a personal tour of Carrington, German outlet Sport Bild has previously reported that Dortmund have already reached an agreement with the £50 million valued Bellingham.

When asked about the deal and Dortmund’s stance, Nixon offered this brief reply:

More and more young footballers are choosing to head abroad. Jadon Sancho is very much the flag-bearer for young Englishman seeking new challenges overseas, and Bellingham could yet follow in his footsteps.

United though have continued to emerge as the front-runners to land Bellingham, who could end up leaving Birmingham for free this summer if he doesn’t pen either a professional deal with Birmingham, or another scholar’s contract.

Currently the 16-year-old is on a scholar’s contract at Birmingham and is earning around £145 per week. Should his summer move materialise though – which it very likely will – then he’ll be looking a professional contract, and a huge pay-rise.

The verdict

All the talk at Birmingham this season has been about Bellingham. At 16 he’s shown no signs of inexperience in his short Birmingham career so far, playing and acting with maturity well beyond his years.

He has a huge decision ahead of him though. Dortmund will likely guarantee him game time in suit of their success with Sancho, whilst Manchester United is closer to home – it’ll be exciting to see how this one pans out.