Journalist provides update on Birmingham City midfielder’s situation amidst Premier League interest

Birmingham City talent Jordan James is wanting to remain at the Championship club despite Premier League interest accumulating in him, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old, who has been a regular during the start of this campaign, is keen to continue gaining experience through playing games with the Blues.

The report states that several top-flight clubs have been scouting the exciting teenager in all but one of Birmingham’s league games thus far this season.

James has recently been called up to the Wales senior squad and will be hoping to continue his progress and earn a spot in Rob Page’s World Cup squad.

The impressive 18-year-old has featured 31 times already for the Blues and will be hoping to remain integral to John Eustace’s plans as the season progresses.

The verdict

The best form of education for young players is playing football matches in a senior competitive environment and that is exactly what he has going for him at the moment at Birmingham.

Of course, the glitz and glamour of Premier League football is sometimes difficult to ignore, however, James is on an upward trajectory with the Blues and that could be hindered if he was to play infrequently in the top tier.

Possessing excellent technical ability, intelligence and desire out of possession, he is someone who ticks a lot of boxes for Premier League clubs assessing their options ahead of the January transfer window.

For now, remaining at Birmingham seems like their best option with his footballing career in mind.