Update emerges concerning American party linked with potential Derby takeover

The American party linked with a Derby County takeover remain interested but are yet to make a bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ongoing delays have held up Sheikh Khaled’s potential takeover of the East Midlands club, though Rams owner Mel Morris revealed recently that the deal remains live.

It appears that could be hijacked, however, as it was reported last weekend that an American party interested in a potential takeover had been shown around the Derby facilities.

Nixon has provided a fresh update on the situation, revealing that they remain interested but that a bid has not yet been made.

The identity of this new party remains unclear but it has been hinted in the past that they could be linked to MSD Holdings, who have invested in Derby in the past.

Last weekend, Morris indicated that he still had an obligation to sell the club and Sheikh Khaled still had an obligation to buy it but you feel the longer the wait goes on, the less like it looks as though a deal will be completed.

Can you remember how many league goals each of Derby County’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Martyn Waghorn - 2019/20? 10 11 12 13

The Verdict

This is good news for Derby as it indicates that even if Sheikh Khaled’s prospective takeover falls through, there is another party interested.

The ongoing delays must be a source of significant frustration for Derby and their fans, particularly given the way Wayne Rooney has helped them turn things around on the pitch.

It seemed as if a deal was close in November but it’s been setback after setback since then and you feel it would be best for everyone if the situation was wrapped up as soon as possible.

Unfortunately for Derby supporters, there’s nothing to indicate that will happen.