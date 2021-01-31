Journalist provides update as Sunderland takeover saga continues to rumble

The takeover drama surrounding Sunderland is set to rumble on for a while longer, with the EFL seeking assurances from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and Stewart Donald regarding their funding, per Alan Nixon.

23-year-old Louis-Dreyfus, the son of former Marseille majority shareholder and billionaire Robert Louis-Dreyfus, agreed a deal in principle to take over the ownership of the Black Cats from Donald, but things haven’t progressed since then.

Sunderland have still been doing transfer business regardless of the ownership being in limbo, with Forest Green’s Carl Winchester and Ross County’s Ross Stewart coming in along with loanees Jordan Jones and Jake Vokins.

But equal focus has to be on the saga that still hasn’t been finalised, and there just seems to be one more snag to sort out.

According to Nixon, the EFL want Dreyfus’ partners, which will be current Black Cats director Sartori and Donald, to commit to their part of the funding of the club for the next two years, and once they do that the takeover is as good as done.

Donald will be taking a back-seat as the smallest shareholder of the three, but the EFL still want assurances from him and Sartori, who started to become involved in the club back in 2018 as a 20 per cent shareholder.

The Verdict

The sooner the takeover is done the better for Sunderland, with their fans very anxious that things are going to fall through.

But from the latest update, it seems that everything is fine, at least with Louis-Dreyfus’ end of the deal anyway, it’s just a case of Sartori and Donald confirming their end of the bargain.

Sunderland seem to be getting transfer deals done with the takeover still not confirmed, so when it does eventually get over the line then the club can finally come together again with a big push towards the Championship.