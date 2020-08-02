Journalist provides update as Sheffield Wednesday chase Manchester United man

Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of James Garner has ‘gone fairly quiet’, as a host of Championship clubs battle it out for the Manchester United midfielder.

The 19-year-old is very highly-rated at Old Trafford and has been involved with the first-team this season, making one Premier League appearance and several more in the domestic cups and Europa League.

However, regular minutes are not going to come next season and it appears a loan move is in the pipeline – and it had been suggested that the Owls are among frontrunners for the teenager.

Yet, Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has revealed that things don’t seemed to have progressed in terms of bringing Garner to Hillsborough as Garry Monk looks to reshape his squad ahead of what’s sure to be a very busy summer.

“It has gone fairly quiet with him. There are lots of Championship clubs chasing Garner. Now that Wednesday have added FDB (Fisayo Dele-Bashiru) to midfield, I personally think their attention needs to turn to addressing other areas of the squad where they look light on numbers and quality.”

The verdict

This is a shame for Owls fans as Garner would have been a superb signing, although it should be stressed that this update doesn’t say a deal won’t happen.

The recent points deduction may not help as it may put prospective signings off and there’s no doubt that many in the second-tier will be after Garner.

Ultimately, Wednesday should have a list of players they are targeting and they need to move on if they can’t get the Manchester United youngster.

