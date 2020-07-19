Journalist provides transfer update after PL manager spotted at Charlton v Wigan

David Moyes was in attendance at Charlton’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic yesterday, and the Scot was reportedly scouting Wigan’s Antonee Robinson.

Since the news broke of Wigan’s unfortunate administration earlier in the month, the vultures have been out in full force as they look for some bargains in the summer transfer window.

Several Wigan players have been noted, though Robinson has been the subject of the most transfer talk. The American wing-back has been the rumoured subject of a move to West Ham in the summer – rumours fuelled by Moyes’ attendance at The Valley yesterday.

Robinson will pleased to have grabbed an assist in-front of the Hammers boss too, setting up Kieran Dowell for Wigan’s first of the afternoon.

The 22-year-old was of course the subject of a move last January – he was linked with a shock transfer to AC Milan which allegedly came close to going through, only for the move to fall apart at the very last.

But now with Wigan facing financial uncertainty, and their Championship status still in jeopardy, Paul Cook can expect to lose a lot of names in the summer.

The verdict

West Ham have seemingly been in the market for a Championship left-back throughout the season, with QPR’s Ryan Manning having been on their radar as well.

Robinson though looks like a really strong player. He’s developed massively over the course of this season in particular, and he’d likely be one of the first names out the door come the summer time – Wigan will just have to hope that they can hold out for a good deal.