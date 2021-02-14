Journalist provides Sunderland takeover update and shares Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ stance

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ Sunderland takeover is reportedly still awaiting full EFL approval but the prospective new owner is understood to be keen to “get cracking”.

Stewart Donald indicated last December that he was ready to sell the club following significant pressure from fan groups but that is yet to happen, though it seems it may be a matter of time until the Frenchman’s deal goes through.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the takeover is “still with the EFL” indicating that the Black Cats are awaiting their full approval.

Nixon has suggested that is a positive sign, however, and revealed that Louis-Dreyfus is in the country and “wants to get cracking”.

The 23-year-old was present for Sunderland’s 4-1 win against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, a result that took them back into the top six.

Reports from The Telegraph have suggested that the Frenchman has been the man making the decisions at the Stadium of Light for some time and was behind the appointments of both Lee Johnson and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

It is thought that Louis-Dreyfus aims to bring in plauers that have both the ability and character to succeed at Sunderland.

Did these 15 former Sunderland players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Kenwyne Jones Higher Lower

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update from Nixon as it seems there has not been any further obstacles in the way of the potential takeover and the prospective owner is raring to get going.

He will have taken lots of joy out of the victory on Saturday and perhaps feel that it illustrated that the appointment of Johnson, which he is understood to have made, was the right one.

Things are looking up for the Black Cats.