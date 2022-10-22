Journalist provides significant update on West Brom’s links with managerial candidate

West Brom have not interviewed Carlos Carvalhal about their vacant managerial role, TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has reported.

The Baggies are currently looking for a manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce earlier this month, with the club positioned worryingly in the Championship relegation zone.

With a number of names being linked with the role, it was reported on Friday that former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal, had been interviewed for the position, and is a major contender.

The Portuguese is currently out of work after leaving his managerial role with Al Wahda in the UAE at the start of October.

Now however, it seems as though it may be unlikely that he returns to the game, by taking on a role at The Hawthorns, judging by Crook’s latest comments.

Providing an update on the link between West Brom and Carvalhal on his Twitter account, the reporter said: “Contrary to reports Carlos Carvalhal has not been interviewed by #WBA and is taking time off after leaving a club in the UAE.”

West Brom are next in action on Saturdat afternoon, when they travel to The Den to face Millwall, while still under the interim management of Richard Beale.

The Verdict

This may be something of a frustrating update for those of a West Brom persuasion.

The Baggies’ 2-0 defeat to Bristol City on Tuesday was a reminder of who urgently they need to bring in a new manager, if they are to produce the turnaround they need.

Carvalhal may have been a decent option to help them do that, given the past experience he has as a proven managerial option in the Championship.

Now though, it seems for one reason or another, this appointment will not be happening, putting pressure on West Brom to find an alternative appointment sooner rather than later.