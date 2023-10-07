Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are searching for a new manager after the dismissal of Xisco Munoz, with Dejphon Chansiri's preferred candidate potentially not in the frame anymore.

The Owls' poor start to the season has left them at the bottom of the table, with just two points from 30. A win against Huddersfield Town would be crucial to reduce the gap and boost their survival chances.

Potential candidates linked to the Sheffield Wednesday job include Oscar Garcia and Steve Evans.

Sheffield Wednesday are now looking at other managerial candidates with the one Dejphon Chansiri liked potentially out of the running now, according to Alan Nixon.

The Owls sacked Xisco Munoz earlier this week following their 1-0 defeat against West Bromwich Albion - a loss that came as no surprise considering how they have started the campaign.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the Championship table, they have won just two points from a possible 30 going into today's home clash against Huddersfield Town.

This game against the Terriers could be a particularly painful one for them, not just because they are Yorkshire rivals but also because former boss Darren Moore is back in town, having been appointed as Huddersfield's new manager at the John Smith's Stadium.

A win for the Terriers would put Wednesday in even deeper trouble, with the Owls currently seven points adrift of safety and that gap could increase today ahead of the next international break.

The South Yorkshire side will be desperate to reduce the deficit today - but that won't be an easy task and they will need to rely on some other results going their way too.

Regardless of whether they can reduce the gap today or not, Xisco's successor faces a massive task in their quest to keep the Owls afloat in the second tier, something that has to be the main aim now following such a poor start to the campaign.

Who has been linked with the Sheffield Wednesday job?

An obvious candidate to go for is Neil Warnock considering he has taken on similar jobs before, kept teams up and managed to leave them in a good position, including his last club Huddersfield Town.

According to talkSPORT, he is open to taking the job, but it remains to be seen whether the Owls choose him as their new boss.

Wednesday are believed to have an interest in Oscar Garcia with the Spanish coach reportedly high up their shortlist - and Steve Evans has also been linked with the top job at Hillsborough.

It remains to be seen whether Evans would leave League One side Stevenage to take up this role, having already managed a fellow South Yorkshire side in Rotherham United in the past.

It's difficult to say because it's unclear who this candidate is.

And Chansiri's judgement on managers can also be questioned.

He did stay loyal to Moore even when times got tough in the third tier and that has to be applauded - but the decision to let him go in the summer has proven to be a bad decision so far.

The appointment of Xisco also turned out to be a mistake, although Chansiri can be forgiven for that considering the Owls' former manager won promotion to the Premier League with Watford.

Ideally, the Owls need a manager in pretty quickly because that will give the new boss time to implement his philosophy over the international break, with the break also giving the manager time to settle in.

But they can't afford to rush this appointment either, because it's a crucial one that Wednesday need to get right.