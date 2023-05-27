Journalist Alan Nixon believes Reading won't have any problems in their quest to appoint Chris Wilder unless another club hijacks their move for him, issuing his update on Twitter (26/5; 10:14pm).

The 55-year-old is reportedly in the frame for the Royals' job following his departure from Watford, where he was unable to get a tune out of the Hornets' players during his brief spell there.

Despite this and a poor end to his tenure at Middlesbrough, he is still a wanted man and there were rumours on social media last night that the club were closing in on his appointment in Berkshire.

Having managed Oxford United in the past, he may already be familiar with the Royal County and could be a good fit for the relegated outfit, who will be desperate to challenge for a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

They have been without a permanent manager since Paul Ince's sacking in April, with Noel Hunt seemingly not doing enough to win the job on a full-time basis just yet.

But they are reportedly aiming to bring in a new boss by the start of next month - and will be desperate to have that manager in place very shortly to give them time to prepare for the summer transfer window.

Nixon, who initially broke the story linking Wilder to the Royals, is optimistic about the Berkshire side's chances of getting a deal over the line for him.

He posted: "Can’t see a problem unless another club comes in … and that threat might explain the urgency [to get a deal done]."

Is he the right fit for Reading?

He's an excellent appointment for a League One side and the fact he has the chance to rebuild the Royals' squad should allow him to be a good fit at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, his relationship with owner Dai Yongge and Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen could be key to his success, with all key figures needing to be on the same wavelength if they want the club to be successful.

His past couple of managerial spells haven't been that impressive - but he's certainly got the experience to turn things around in Berkshire and will be hungrier than ever to prove himself.

That can only be a good thing for the Royals, who desperately need to get themselves back on track on the pitch following a very disappointing couple of seasons.

If they can enjoy a positive season next term, the future could be bright for them.