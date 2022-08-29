Journalist provides promising Everton transfer update on Blackburn talisman amid Leeds and Newcastle interest

Journalist Jacques Talbot believes Everton will get a deal over the line for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz after making him their number one target, speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The 23-year-old still seems to be a target for Frank Lampard despite the Toffees already luring Neal Maupay to Goodison Park, with the former England international needing to strengthen his attack further to give his side the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League once again.

And he has turned to Brereton-Diaz as his top target, with the 23-year-old recording an impressive 22 goals in 37 league appearances last term as he impressed for club and country.

The Chilean has just one year left on his contract at Ewood Park though, potentially allowing a side to swoop in and seal a deal for his services, and there hasn’t been a shortage of interest in him in recent months.

Leeds United and Newcastle United have reportedly kept him on their shortlist at this stage with AFC Bournemouth and West Ham also being linked with a move for the 14-cap international.

No side have met Blackburn’s £15m valuation of their key man at this stage – but Talbot still believes a move to Goodison Park will materialise for the 23-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the top-tier outfit potentially signing Serhou Guirassy as a potential alternative to the Chilean, he said: “Yes, if they can’t get Brereton Diaz. He’s not the best player, but he will certainly be one they’re looking at.

“I don’t think he’s the number one target – I think that’s Brereton Diaz, of Blackburn. I imagine that will get done, which makes a lot of sense.”

The Verdict:

The Toffees could certainly benefit from someone like the Chile international, who could be a real goalscoring asset from out wide as well as in a more central position.

A front three of Anthony Gordon, Maupay and Brereton-Diaz could provide them with a sufficient amount of attacking firepower with Demarai Gray potentially on the bench and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to come back as well.

Considering they do have Gray at their disposal, it may be worth Lampard easing the Blackburn man into his side slowly as opposed to throwing him in the deep end, because that could affect his confidence if he doesn’t hit the ground running when given the opportunity to.

Also available on a reasonably cheap deal, they should continue negotiating with officials at Ewood Park and take this deal down to the wire to get themselves the best possible agreement.

Sevilla could end up negotiating a pre-contract agreement for him in January, so if the Merseyside club do want to secure him, they should be looking to get this deal wrapped up in the coming days.