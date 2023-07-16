An announcement of the Leeds United takeover is 'progressing’ as the 49ers continue to wait for EFL approval.

49ers agree to buy Leeds United

The 49ers agreed to buy-out Andrea Radrizzani last month, but, much to the frustration of the fans, the deal still hasn’t been fully signed off by the EFL.

Whilst it hasn’t stopped the prospective owners making big decisions, such as the appointment of Daniel Farke and transfer business, it would obviously benefit the club if the new ownership structure was in place.

Elland Road will host Championship football next season.

There’s no suggestion at all that there is a problem, but the supporters want it sorted quickly, and Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has given an update on the state of play.

“Progressing. Closer to EFL approval than it was last time I wrote about it. Won't be long now I imagine.”

How is this impacting Leeds United?

Initially, this was a concern for the Whites, as they delayed the appointment of Farke, hoping that it could be announced at the same time as the change in ownership.

However, as mentioned, the big calls have been made by the club without official confirmation, with Farke now in place. Plus, they are starting to do the business that needs to be done in the market, with the likes of Rasmus Kristiansen, Rodrigo, Diogo Llorente and Robin Koch some of those who have moved on.

Admittedly, things haven’t been as active on the incoming front, but the immediate priority was always going to be about moving players on, as the club adapts to their new financial reality in the Championship.

You would think that as more players depart, there will be scope to get players in through the door, and the Yorkshire side have been linked with several players in the past few days.

How much will Leeds spend this summer?

Perhaps the first thing that many fans think of when a new owner comes in is the finances they have. It’s all about trying to bring in more quality, and Leeds fans will want to see some ambition from the 49ers.

Of course, there needs to be a lot of realism now the club is back in the Championship, but the early signs are positive about the ownership.

It is thought they will do all they can to retain the key players at the club, whilst they have also been linked with Alexander Nubel and Nat Phillips, two players that would command hefty fees and salaries by Championship standards.

Obviously, the owners will be judged at the end of the window, but many Leeds fans will be optimistic about the future under the 49ers.

What next for Leeds United?

It’s going to be a hectic few weeks for Farke, as he looks to make changes to his squad, and also get the team training and playing in the way he wants.

There will need to be patience with the former Norwich chief, but he will surely be excited by the quality he has at his disposal.

Leeds begin their Championship campaign against Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 6.