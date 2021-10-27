Journalist provides latest update when quizzed on potential West Brom takeover

West Brom owner Guochuan Lai still wants to sell the club but there has been no progress made when it comes to finding a buyer for the Championship high-flyers.

The Chinese businessman bought Albion in 2016 as a Premier League club but it’s fair to say things haven’t worked out as he would’ve wanted since, with the side now in the second tier.

Therefore, fans have been growing increasingly frustrated with Lai, who has been reluctant to put in his own money since taking over. So, there was optimism when reports emerged earlier this year revealing that three potential parties were in talks about purchasing the club.

However, nothing appears to have happened since and The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley gave an update on the situation today.

“I have heard nothing to suggest the position has changed from where it was a few months ago. Guochuan Lai has never put his own money into the club anyway. He would like to sell, but no one has matched his valuation yet.”

Lai’s chances of selling Albion may be boosted by winning promotion, with Valerien Ismael’s men currently third in the table.

The verdict

This is not the news that West Brom would’ve wanted to hear because in Lai they have an owner that doesn’t want to be at the club.

Despite that, he also appears to be holding out for a significant fee to sell, so this situation doesn’t appear as though it will be resolved any time soon.

Clearly, winning promotion will help and that’s all everyone connected to the club will be focused on now ahead of the huge game at Fulham this weekend.

