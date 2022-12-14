Journalist provides insight on Everton striker’s situation amidst Sheffield Wednesday interest

Everton are aiming to bring in one or two forwards during the January transfer window, something that would pave the way for the Toffees to sanction the loan departure of Tom Cannon, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 19-year-old, who has been involved within the first team set up already this season, has thrived within the club’s U21s, netting 10 goals in 14 appearances.

According to Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday are considering a potential move for the exciting teenager.

Cannon was a target in the summer at Millwall and Derby County, however, no deal came to fruition for the young forward.

If the Toffees are unable to bolster their striking options, the feeling is that the 19-year-old will remain at Goodison Park beyond the January transfer window.

The verdict

Cannon is a very exciting prospect who has made excellent steps during the early stages of his Everton career thus far, with his immediate future set to be determined by the level of success Everton have in the January transfer window.

A player whose direct running and goalscoring abilities make him an appealing option for clubs in the EFL, it would be no surprise if further interest was to surface.

As the report states, a loan move to League One would allow him to play consistently in a less pressurised environment, which could aid his development.

A second half of the season loan stint would then bolster his chances of more regular inclusion at Goodison Park next season.