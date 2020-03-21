Journalist provides important update into Marcelo Bielsa’s future at Leeds United

Leeds United will be looking to build on some impressive recent showings when they return to action after the EFL break.

Recent events have forced the EFL to postpone fixtures until the 30th April, although it remains to be seen whether this break will be extended.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is out of contract at the end of the season though, and some Leeds supporters will rightly be concerned over his future at the club.

Speaking in a Q&A for the Yorkshire Evening Post, journalist Graham Smyth is confident that Bielsa will remain at Elland Road in the future.

“He’s out of contract in the summer but he doesn’t strike me as a man who would walk away when he’s come this far and invested this much in a team.

“He cares about this group of players and appears, to me, to love the club. He’s made no complaints about the way he’s been treated and how the club have supported his needs. I think, barring some extraordinary circumstances, he’ll finish this season at the very least.”

Leeds are set to return to action after the EFL break on the 2nd May, when they’re due to face relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

I think he’ll commit his future to the club at the end of the season.

Bielsa has worked wonders with Leeds since he took charge of the club, and I think that Leeds will win promotion into the Premier League this season under his guidance.

The Whites have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and I can’t see their concentration levels slipping when they return to action.

If they do win promotion this term, then I have no doubt in my mind that Bielsa will sign a new contract, as there will certainly be clubs interested in making a move for him in the future.