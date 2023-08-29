Southampton are working on a deal that will see them sign Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Saints have been one of the busiest sides in the Championship this summer when it comes to transfers, and that is likely going to continue right up until the 11p.m. deadline on Friday.

The Saints have added seven new faces to their squad in this transfer window, with Mason Holgate and Ryan Fraser being the latest additions.

However, the South Coast outfit has lost some big-name players, and that could continue as players like Che Adams and Adam Armstrong are linked with possible moves away.

But it seems the club is focusing on arrivals, and one possible player to come in could be Lawrence Shankland.

What is the latest on Lawrence Shankland’s current situation at Hearts?

Southampton haven’t added to their strike force so far in this transfer window, but with Che Adams being consistently linked with a move away, it seems the Saints are looking at options.

It was revealed by TEAMtalk last week, that Southampton had made an enquiry about the possible signing of Shankland from Scottish side Hearts.

Russell Martin has made it clear that Southampton need to sign another striker after stating how important Adams has been to the team, should he leave the club.

So this report states that the Championship club has contacted Hearts to see if they would be open to selling their striker.

Shankland has caught plenty of attention in recent times, with the 28-year-old reportedly having suitors from Saudi Arabia as well as England.

The forward is still under contract until the summer of 2025, so Hearts are in no rush to sell the forward, who they only signed last summer.

Shankland has already shown his importance this season, as he’s netted in three different competitions as Hearts look to solidify their place in the Europa Conference League this season.

What has Dean Jones said about Southampton’s interest in Lawrence Shankland?

Jones was asked by GIVEMESPORT about the possibility of Southampton signing the Scottish striker in what remains of this transfer window.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I know that they have been kept informed on Shankland, so it’s worth being open-minded about the possibilities around that one but over the weekend there was no sign of it being an imminent signing.

“I said before that Che Adams had reservations about joining Everton and that situation would have implications on what they do in this window.

"Obviously, he is still in demand, but Saints need to aim for a seamless transition towards a new signing if he does go and that’s why options like Shankland are being lined up in the background.”

Would Lawrence Shankland be a good signing for Southampton?

Wherever he has played, Shankland has scored goals, and there is no reason why that wouldn’t continue if he were to join the Saints, especially when you consider their attacking threat.

However, Hearts aren’t likely going to let him go cheaply, and the player has never played in English football, so you just wonder if he can have the same effects in the Championship as he’s had in Scotland.

But if Che Adams doesn’t leave Southampton, then this may be a deal that fails to materialise and one that could possibly be revisited at a later date.