It was a hectic summer for Blues, with the fans getting the takeover they had wanted for years, as Tom Wagner came in to replace the controversial previous regime.

A productive transfer window followed, with the recruitment team backing Eustace with some exciting signings, and Blues have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign under the 43-year-old. The 3-1 win over West Brom on Friday night has left Birmingham in the play-off places.

Yet, despite that, there has been speculation surrounding the future of Eustace, with reports claiming that Wayne Rooney will become Birmingham’s new boss.

That would be a controversial decision given the work Eustace has done, and journalist Neil Moxley has given an update on exactly who would be making this call at St. Andrew’s.

“Just so everyone is clear on what's happening here. The chief executive (Garry Cook) is driving this. No-one else. Eustace has huge support at the training ground & is well-liked by pretty much everyone. This smacks of Rowett/Zola II. Knighthead should be firing Garry Cook. Not the manager.”

Would this be a good move by Birmingham?

Rooney is available after leaving DC United, so it’s not going to be an issue if they want to get this done. However, this certainly seems like a very brave call from the Blues owners.

Quite simply, Eustace has done a brilliant job at Birmingham. Even last season, they were tipped for relegation, but they stayed up with relative ease, and, with additional backing, he has improved the side this season.

To sack him with the side in 6th place does seem ludicrous, and you can be sure that Eustace will be on the radar of other clubs if he does become available, as he has a great reputation in the game.

The main issue with this would be the timing, as it’s perfectly normal for a new ownership group to bring in their own man, but Blues have instead waited.

But, it’s worth noting that Rooney is a good manager, and he did well under extremely challenging circumstances with Derby at this level in the past.

Nevertheless, as outlined above, this is a very brave call, and if Cook is pushing for it as implied, then it’s something that could define his time with Birmingham, and he will need Rooney to be a success.

What next for Birmingham?

Clearly, this needs to be addressed as soon as possible, as the speculation is a massive distraction that Blues don’t want right now, and it’s also not fair on Eustace considering how he handles himself.

So, you would hope that a major update comes in the next day or two, and it will allow Blues to move forward and concentrate on the football.

They are back in action with a tough game at Middlesbrough after the international break, and it will be a significant test for Blues as the Teesside outfit have found their form after a slow start. A resounding 4-0 win against ten man Sunderland made it four successive victories for Michael Carrick’s side.