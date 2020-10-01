Journalist provides fresh update as Nottingham Forest transfer deal edges closer

A fresh update has been provided by Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis, as Nottingham Forest edge closer towards completing the signing of Olympiacos midfielder Cafu.

Forest have a strong relationship with Olympiacos due to the connections with their owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who owns both clubs.

The two clubs look to set be involved in a swap deal ahead of the final few days of the international transfer window, with Cafu set to arrive at the City Ground, and Tiago Silva set to move in the opposite direction.

Silva joined Forest from Feirense last summer, making 47 appearances in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring four goals and registering four assists for the Reds.

But the 27-year-old now looks set to move to Greece after a year’s stay at the City Ground, with Olympiacos’ Cafu set to join Forest in an exchange deal.

Manolidis has now revealed that Cafu will arrive in Nottingham to complete his move to Forest next week, whilst Silva is set to be in Athens this week to complete the formalities of his move to Olympiacos.

With the international transfer window slamming shut on Monday night, the two clubs will have to be quick if they wish to strike a deal.

The Verdict

This is quite a bizarre swap deal in my opinion.

Silva had a good first season at Forest last term and was a key player for the Reds, and after failing to score a single goal thus far this season, they need his creative spark in midfield.

Cafu, though, is a very similar player to the likes of Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Fouad Bachirou, so it’s strange to see Forest bring in another player of that mould.