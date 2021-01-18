Journalist provides clarity on chances of Aston Villa swoop for top EFL star

Aston Villa are unlikely to move for AFC Bournemouth attacker David Brooks this month according to The Athletic’s Villa reporter Gregg Evans.

The Villans have enjoyed a fine season so far in the Premier League and will feel as though a European spot come the end of the campaign is certainly something they can aim for.

Indeed, they’ve got a good squad capable of challenging and that will likely be part of the reason as to why they’re not planning on adding Brooks at the moment.

As per Evans, the Villans are interested in the Bournemouth winger but have no intention of bringing him in this month, which will likely be music to the ears of the Cherries as well.

The Verdict

Brooks is a quality player and one that would grace many Premier League sides but there’s also a couple of reasons why it’s quite likely he will not move this month.

Villa obviously have a good squad even if they don’t sign him but, perhaps most crucially, even a club that has got good backing like them will not exactly be that willing to spend big this month given wider circumstances.

Indeed, Brooks is going to command a fair old fee as well and in that sense the Cherries are in a position of strength this month in particular.