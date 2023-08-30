Highlights Southampton's pursuit of Nathan Wood is likely to happen, according to Ryan Taylor.

With key players leaving, Southampton should back manager Russell Martin and bring in Wood as he is a talented player who could be sold for a good profit in the future.

Wood is already familiar with Martin's methods, making him a great starting option for Southampton and allowing him to settle in quickly.

Reporter Ryan Taylor believes a Southampton deal for Swansea City star Nathan Wood will go through before the window closes, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Saints will be looking to strengthen their squad in the final days of the transfer window after managing to secure a very healthy amount of revenue in player sales.

Not only have they reportedly generated more than £100m for the likes of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, but they have also sold Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen.

Tella's move to Germany means Russell Martin will need to add more quality to his attack - but their centre-back department could also benefit from being strengthened.

Jack Stephens suffered a serious-looking injury last weekend, Mohammed Salisu has been sold and Duje Caleta-Car has sealed a loan spell away from St Mary's.

Not only this, but Armel Bella-Kotchap is being linked with a move away from the south coast, so they will need to take a closer look at their centre-back department and it comes as no surprise that they are looking at someone like Wood.

Manager Martin reunited with some of his former MK Dons players at Swansea City and he has already brought a familiar face to St Mary's this summer, with Flynn Downes coming in on loan from West Ham United.

Martin and Downes spent time together at the Swansea.com Stadium before the latter made the move to the London Stadium last year.

What's the latest on Southampton's pursuit of Nathan Wood?

Darren Witcoop reported earlier this week that the Saints were willing to come in with a third bid for the player as they look to get a deal over the line.

And journalist Taylor believes it's a move that's likely to happen, even though Swansea boss Michael Duff has said that he expects the player to remain in South Wales beyond the end of the window.

The reporter said: "Yeah, I think that’s one that’s very likely to happen.

"I think Nathan Wood wants the move, and it just makes sense before all parties besides Swansea, of course.

"But if you’ve got a case where there’s a player that wants to leave, you’re better off moving them on because there’s still time to get someone in. I think that’s one we could see movement on."

Should Southampton push to get this deal for Nathan Wood over the line?

With many key players departing St Mary's, they should be backing Martin all the way and bringing Wood in.

Not only is he a good player to have at this level, but he is still young and could be sold on for a very decent amount in the future.

If they are to sell Bella-Kotchap, it would be good for them to bring in another young player that they can cash in on for a very healthy profit.

Caleta-Car is a player they can sell on for a decent amount too but they need more options in this department in the short term, with the Croatian just one player that has departed St Mary's, albeit on loan.

Wood is also someone who is accustomed to Martin's methods already, so it shouldn't take him too long to settle in and be a good starting option for the Saints.