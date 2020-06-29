Journalist provides alternative summer price tag for Leeds United’s Ben White

Leeds United may have to pay between £40 million and £50 million to sign Ben White this summer, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The central defender has been hugely impressive for the Whites this season, having joined on a season-long loan from Brighton last summer.

The 22-year-old was given the tough task of replacing Pontus Jansson and has risen to the challenge – featuring in every Leeds game this season and helping them to concede the fewest goals in the Championship.

The Athletic reported earlier today that on the back of his performances for the west Yorkshire club, Brighton are keen to hand the defender a new contract – though he is yet to agree new terms.

It is understood that White is at the top of Leeds’ summer shopping list and that they value him at around £20 million.

According to Nixon, however, it could cost them more than double that to prize him away from the South Coast club, even if the 22-year-old was keen on the move.

He’s a Brighton player. He’s got a new contract lined up. If he wants to go it will be 40-50m. https://t.co/bBz6qtpj4q — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2020

Leeds will be hoping that any transfer business they do in the upcoming window is in preparation for a season in the Premier League.

They took one step toward achieving that target on Saturday by beating Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road, with White playing a key role by keeping Aleksander Mitrovic quiet.

The Verdict

This summer certainly seems like it is going to be a pivotal moment in White’s career and he is unlikely to be short of suitors on the back of a fantastic campaign with Leeds – with top Premier League clubs already linked.

The Whites will surely do everything they can to sign him permanently but they may struggle to get a deal done, particularly with Brighton seemingly ready to hand him a new deal to stay at the AMEX.

That said, £40 million to £50 million is a huge amount of money and surely more than Leeds will be able to stump up, even with the financial boost promotion will bring.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how this situation develops.