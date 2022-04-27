Journalist predicts transfer battle for Bristol City talent amid Leeds and Tottenham interest

There are several Championship talents that could be on the move to bigger and better things this summer – one of those being Bristol City‘s teenage midfielder Alex Scott.

The 18-year-old has been one of the rare highlights of the Robins’ season in a campaign where Nigel Pearson’s side will finish in the bottom half of the second tier.

After being handed his EFL debut at the back end of the previous season, Scott has been a regular feature in City’s side in 2021-22, appearing 36 times in the Championship, scoring four goals and notching two assists.

A natural central midfielder, Scott has also filled in at right wing-back occasionally for his club, and his performances have caught the attention of some top teams.

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are both reported to be tracking the 18-year-old, with both clubs sending scouts to watch Scott in action on the Easter weekend, whilst Football League World exclusively revealed that Norwich City are looking to add the midfielder to their squad next season, with it looking likely they’ll be playing Championship football in 2022-23.

Football journalist Dean Jones has told FLW that there’s set to be a major race to acquire Scott this summer – but he may not necessarily be heading to the top flight.

“Yeah it’ll be a big battle to sign him,” Jones said.

“He’s a really good player – it won’t just be clubs in the Premier League that want to sign him, there’ll be clubs going down to the Championship and trying to get out of the Championship next season that want to sign him too.”

The Verdict

Scott has performed remarkably well for his first full season in the Championship and it isn’t a surprise whatsoever to see Premier League clubs flock to watch him.

City are no stranger to cashing in on players for big money, with the likes of Adam Webster and Bobby Reid departing for eight-figure fees in the past few years.

Scott could be next in-line for that treatment, and the Robins’ willingness to sell may rest on how close they are to treading the dreaded Financial Fair Play line.

The midfielder’s game will obviously benefit from playing regular football – something he’s likely not going to get in the Premier League next season at such a young age – so any potential deal that sees him return to Ashton Gate on loan for one season could be preferred for City.