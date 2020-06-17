Journalist predicts Sheffield Wednesday exits before season’s end

Speaking with a fan on Twitter, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday could well see some players leave before the campaign is concluded.

The Owls will be looking to finish this season as high as possible but, in truth, they have little to really play for now and it seems as though these next nine games are a chance for players to show Garry Monk why they deserve to stay at the club.

For some, though, that decision might already be getting made as the club looks to balance things financially.

Indeed, Nixon has revealed that, though the club originally planned to keep the squad together until the end of this season, there might now be a change to that plan being carried out:

Owls were planning to keep everybody for the season a month or so back … I don’t think that idea is being followed through. https://t.co/3qhjAMBmZV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 16, 2020

The Verdict

Who stays and who goes remains to be seen but there is set to be plenty of change at Wednesday with a number of players coming towards the end of their contracts at the moment.

Garry Monk has voiced criticism of some of his squad during his time at the club and will likely want to make changes, too, whilst it remains to be seen what the club’s financial capability is going to be like.

Plenty still to be solved, then, as the Owls gear up for the season restart.