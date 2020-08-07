Journalist pours cold water on Leeds United’s move for £20m man

Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia is reportedly not among Leeds United’s top summer targets and is not one of the players that the club have made an offer for.

Leeds are preparing for life in the Premier League after winning the Championship and securing promotion last season.

It has been 16 years since the Yorkshire club were last a top-flight side and you feel it could be a busy summer for them as they look to add more quality to their squad.

It is understood that Leeds have identified five top targets and are keen to sign all five before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

One man that has been linked with a move to Elland Road is Buendia, with Norwich thought to be keen to cash in on him after their relegation from the Premier League last term and angling for a £20 million fee.

However, it appears the Argentine may not be set for a move to west Yorkshire.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, the 23-year-old is a player that director of football Victor Orta has long been a fan of but is not among the Whites’ top transfer targets.

It is understood Leeds have already made offers for players and that Buendia is not among them.

The attacking midfielder was integral to the Canaries’ promotion in 2018/19, grabbing eight goals and 12 assists, and impressed in his debut season in the top-flight, scoring once and adding seven assists.

The Verdict

Buendia looks an exciting player, having shown the influence he can have in the final third in recent years, and is someone that will surely only improve over the next few seasons but it appears he won’t be doing that at Elland Road.

Smyth is a trusted Leeds source, so you feel this is a reliable report and with that in mind, it’s hard to see Leeds parting with £20 million for a player that isn’t a top target.

Bolstering their options in attacking midfield must surely be high on their list of priorities though.