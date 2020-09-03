Journalist pours cold water on EFL club’s rumoured transfer interest in Leeds United player

Derby County’s rumoured interest in signing Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts isn’t believed to be true, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

And the Tyler Roberts to Derby County stuff doesn't have legs. He's done well in pre-season so far. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) September 2, 2020

It had previously been reported by The Times that Derby were interested in signing Roberts ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign, as they look to add firepower to their squad.

The Rams are light on options in attack, after Chris Martin opted to not extend his stay with the club ahead of the new Championship season.

Roberts made 23 appearances for Leeds last season, as they won promotion into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

He chipped in with four goals, but was often kept behind Patrick Bamford in Bielsa’s plans during the 2019/20 season, which saw him linked with a move away from the club this summer.

But Smyth has revealed that Roberts has impressed during pre-season, and that there isn’t any ‘legs’ in the rumour that he could be heading to Phillip Cocu’s side.

Derby finished tenth in the Championship last season, and will be hoping they can get off to a winning start this term, when they take on Barrow in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

The Verdict:

I thought he would have been a solid option to have in the Derby squad.

Roberts has shown glimpses of his quality whilst with Leeds last season, but he didn’t feature regularly enough to make a significant impact in their promotion-winning campaign.

With Bielsa likely to be planning for life in the Premier League, you would have imagined that Roberts could be pushed further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Derby could have been the ideal destination for him as well, as the Rams need a striker to lead the line with Chris Martin leaving the club.