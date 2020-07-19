Journalist reveals truth behind transfer rumour linking PL man with Stoke City

Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis has emerged as a rumoured transfer target of Stoke City’s, though journalist Alan Nixon has played down the link.

Lewis will be a Championship player once again next season. He played in all but four of Norwich’s games as they earned promotion back in 2019, and has so far featured 27 times in Norwich’s forgetful Premier League showing.

The 22-year-old though has been impressive. He’s one of a few youngsters at Norwich that could well be heading for the exit this summer – Todd Cantwell has been the standout prodigy, and he could yet earn a move to Liverpool.

After rumours emerged this morning of Stoke’s interest in Lewis, they’ve since been rubbished by Nixon:

A Premier League player. Rated at around 10m. No. https://t.co/QCwFYS3xES — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2020

Stoke pulled off one of the upsets of the season yesterday, beating Brentford 1-0 at home and subsequently letting West Brom off the hook – it means that Brentford will have to rely on rivals QPR to pull off an upset at West Brom in midweek.

Michael O’Neill has managed to steer Stoke away from relegation. Their Championship status was confirmed with the win over Brentford, and they’re already looking ahead to next season.

The coming summer is bound to hold a clear-out for Stoke, but expect just as many faces to come through the door as well.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

If Lewis is going anywhere this summer then it’ll be to a Premier League club. He’s a young player who’s just proved himself as a sturdy Premier League player, so it’s unlikely that he’ll opt for a move to Stoke.

That being said, stranger things have happened this season. O’Neill’s Stoke side look as though they could be challengers next season, and depending on their summer recruitment they could yet be heading back to the Premier League sooner than expected.