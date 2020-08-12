Journalist plays down Leeds United transfer setback

Mirror journalist, David Anderson, has rubbished reports that Leeds United have seen a £30m bid for Ben White rejected by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds are hot on the heels of White as they look to lure the centre-back to Elland Road on a permanent deal after a highly impressive loan spell.

Sky Sports reported that two bids were rejected at the weekend, with the highest of those sitting at £22m.

Today, Football Insider claimed that a £30m bid from Leeds had been knocked back, with Brighton playing hardball over the 22-year-old.

However, Anderson has tweeted to quash rumours of a £30m bid on Twitter.

I’m hearing reports of Leeds having a £30million bid for Ben White rejected by Brighton are not true. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 12, 2020

White joined Leeds last summer, with Marcelo Bielsa taking a chance on the centre-back who had never played a minute of Championship football.

However, White was exceptional for Leeds and featured 49 times across all competitions.

In the Championship, he was ever-present, featuring in every minute of the club’s title-winning campaign and chipping in with a goal and an assist for Bielsa’s side.

Alongside Liam Cooper at centre-back, White shined, whilst he showed versatility by playing in a four and three-man defensive unit, as well as the holding midfield position.

The Verdict

This White to Leeds saga is going to twist and turn all summer.

Leeds want him back and look destined to throw serious money at Brighton, but when it comes to White, the latter hold all the cards.

£30m might not have gone down just yet, but it could still happen, with plenty of the summer still to go.

