Journalist outlines West Brom’s transfer plans

The Athletic’s Steve Madeley has suggested that West Bromwich Albion could now move for a new midfielder after Robert Snodgrass was transfer listed earlier in the year.

The former Scotland international hasn’t lived up to Valerien Ismael’s high expectations and as a result has been told that he can leave the Hawthorns at the turn of the new year.

This should in turn open up room for the Baggies to add further to their existing squad as they seek to solidify their position as one of the main candidates for automatic promotion in the Sky Bet Championship moving forwards.

Now Madeley has admitted that he could see Albion wanting to add to their midfield options when Snodgrass does eventually leave, as he stated the following recently:

“I’d be surprised if they don’t look at left-footed midfielders to deputise for and compete with Alex Mowatt, given that Robert Snodgrass is now out of the picture.

“But I think if they can only get the right centre-forward, they’d be reasonably happy.”

As the journalist quite rightly mentions, the Baggies are known to be in the market for a new striker, with several names having already been linked with the a move to the Black Country outfit.

Meanwhile there has also been talk that the likes of Jordan Hugill could also join Snodgrass in leaving the Hawthorns when the window opens next month.

The Verdict

This would be a smart move from the Baggies as they would be adding some much needed depth to an area of the team that has somewhat struggled when injuries have occurred throughout the season to date.

Bringing in someone who could act as back up to Mowatt and Jake Livermore would do them the world of good and would keep the level of competition high at a key stage of the campaign.

Whether they will look to bring in anyone on a permanent deal remains to be seen, however it wouldn’t be a shock if Ismael is given the funds to improve.

There is also the loan market, which could prove to be an attractive option for the club as they seek to explore all avenues during the window.