Journalist outlines Sunderland’s transfer plans in recent update

Football journalist Alan Nixon has stated on Twitter that Sunderland are looking to bring in a couple of full backs at present.

The Black Cats have already been busy in the current transfer window, with Lee Johnson having brought in the likes of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Jacob Carney and Callum Doyle from Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United and Manchester City so far.

Now it appears that he is keen to bring more depth the flanks of the Sunderland backline, with Nixon making the following claim about the Black Cats yesterday afternoon:

Chasing a couple of full backs … https://t.co/S7y9BvCj3H — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2021

Of course the North East club have had their fair share of problems in that area of the pitch in more recent times, with the situation having not been helped by the release of Callum McFadzean and Conor McLaughlin this summer.

Meanwhile contract talks are still said to be ongoing with Denver Hume, as the left back continues to stall over signing fresh terms with his boyhood club after progressing through the academy system in recent years.

The Verdict

The full back positions have proven to have been very problematic for Johnson since he took on the job at the Stadium of Light and as a result of this, he will undoubtedly be keen to get it sorted sooner rather than later.

Hume’s future in the North East is sure to determine what sort of business the Black Cats do, as if they lose the youngster this summer, they will arguably need to bring in more than just a couple of full backs.

This is a problem that the club will not want to have as time ticks down towards the start of the campaign and it will be interesting to see what sort of players they bring in.

Free agents or loans are sure to be options that appeal to Johnson because of the club’s current budgetary constraints.