Journalist outlines Sunderland’s “desire” regarding contract extensions

Sunderland are keen to reward their players’ efforts and progress since their return to the Championship by handing out contracts to some of their first-teamers, according to Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith.

The Black Cats won promotion back to the second tier via the play-offs last year – and did well in the summer transfer market by bringing in the likes of Jack Clarke and Daniel Ballard permanently.

Also managing to keep hold of Ross Stewart, that teed them up nicely for their first campaign back in their current division and for much of the season, they have thrived.

This term could have been derailed during the very early stages when Alex Neil decided to make the move to Stoke City back in August – but Tony Mowbray has come in and done an excellent job – even if their recent form has been underwhelming.

Tying talented young players down for the long term could be key to their success though – and they have already done this with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson who has attracted interest from Everton, Leicester City and Wolves – with the shot-stopper signing a new four-year deal last summer.

Some of their other young players could become the subject of interest from the Premier League in the coming months and years with some already attracting interest – and journalist Smith has revealed that the Black Cats are “very aware” of that.

He wrote: “Generally speaking, the Black Cats are pretty well protected (in terms of ). Anthony Patterson, for example, is contracted until 2026. Dan Neil has another two years after this one, so there is no major cause for concern.

“However, Sunderland are very aware of the Premier League interest and the need for even greater protection, and there’s also a desire to reward the superb progress made since promotion from the Championship.”

The Verdict:

They should certainly be looking to ensure their young players as tied down to long-term contracts – because it has certainly paid dividends in the case of Patterson.

If he had less than a year left on his contract at this point, it may have been very difficult to tie the shot-stopper down because of interest from elsewhere.

But they can now put a hefty price tag on him and if a club are willing to match the amount needed to lure him away from the Stadium of Light, that will allow the Black Cats to spend more in the transfer market.

It’s a win-win situation for Mowbray who will want to keep someone like Patterson – but will know that he will have the funds to bring in a replacement and address other areas as well if he is sold.

The Black Cats’ boss has an excellent track record of developing young players and that can only help the club in their potential quest to sign young players for small fees and sell them on for a sizeable amount in the future, something they could do with the likes of Pierre Ekwah and Edouard Michut if he signs permanently.