Journalist outlines Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer intentions

Yorkshire Live’s Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson has stated that he expects the club to still sign a new centre back at the turn of the new year.

The Owls previously appeared close to bringing in former Bristol City, Watford and Crystal Palace defender Adrian Mariappa until the veteran elected to move abroad instead as he appears set to sign on the dotted line for a club in Australia.

This means that Wednesday will go back to the drawing board ahead of the January transfer window, with the signing of a centre back sure to be high up on Darren Moore’s list of priorities after injuries to both Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa respectively.

Now Howson has seemingly confirmed the club’s intentions as he made the following statement recently:

“Whatever happens, I still expect Wednesday to sign a minimum of one new centre-half in the New Year.”

In the meantime, Wednesday certainly appear keen to further develop Ciaran Brennan, with the youngster having the right skill set to really thrive as a centre back in the long term.

Meanwhile Moore also has the likes of Cheyenne Dunkley and Liam Palmer at his disposal.

The Verdict

Missing out on Mariappa was a blow but at the same time the club have been able to strengthen another area of the team by bringing in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

There are sure to be plenty of players on their radar come the turn of the new year and it will be important for the Owls to quickly decide upon what profile of defender they want.

Do they want an experienced head or another loanee that they could develop? It is a tough choice to make with there bound to be a lot of players being made available.

Whoever comes in will have to be as good as if not better than what they have at their disposal, which is something that is easier said than done.