Journalist outlines Portsmouth’s January transfer plans that may concern supporters

Portsmouth fans are set to be disappointed as there’s seemingly no plans to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

After an indifferent start to the season, Pompey found the winning formula and now sit second in League One, looking to return to the Championship after nearly nine years away.

The attacking prowess of players like Marcus Harness and John Marquis have been crucial to their success so far this season, and of course having a manager who knows how to achieve promotion like Kenny Jackett is definitely a good thing.

Pompey seem to have some more-than-adequate depth as well this season, as evidenced when they defeated Hull last week where they had Michael Jacobs, Ellis Harrison and Ben Close all on the bench.

That’s not a bad hand to be able to deal if the going gets tough, but with the race for promotion extremely tight even at this early stage of the season, Jackett will be hoping to strengthen in January if he wants to achieve automatic promotion.

Unfortunately for fans though, that doesn’t sound likely if you believe reputable journalist Nixon.

Replying to a Portsmouth fan on Twitter, Nixon has stated that there’s ‘not much money about’ for Pompey right now, and that they’re going to have to rely on the squad that they currently possess to win promotion back to the second tier.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a bit of a hammer-blow to Pompey fans who may have expected some fresh faces to come in next month.

Portsmouth are owned by a very wealthy man in Michael Eisner, but they still need to spend within their means, and the club will have lost a lot of money by not being able to have fans inside Fratton Park for most of the season.

They could probably do with a bit more defensive depth and perhaps another striker if Jackett is continuing to play 4-4-2, but if Nixon is correct then Marquis, Harness, Ronan Curtis and co will have to step it up a level to secure a top two finish.