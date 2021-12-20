Journalist outlines Nottingham Forest transfer plan as January nears

James Nursey of the Daily Mirror has confirmed that Steve Cooper is hoping to bring in a young Premier League striker to The City Ground in January.

The Reds are currently knocking on the door of the play-off positions and are looking to add extra firepower to continue on their upward trajectory.

Forest have been linked with the likes of Folarin Balogun and Keinan Davis so far in this window, so it remains to be seen if any other names will join the list.

Cooper has enjoyed an excellent start to life at the Midlands club, and whilst they are still on the wrong side of the top-six, they are certainly looking like the in-form team who are ready to enter the play-offs.

Cooper has an excellent record in developing young players, with his time within the England youth set up starting the process, and his excellent work with Rhian Brewster only enhancing it.

The verdict

Cooper’s track record in progressing players within the England youth set up makes move for a young Premier League forward an appealing prospect for all involved.

Not only would Forest and Cooper receive a player with huge amounts of talent, but the club trusting Forest will be boosted by Cooper’s past.

Balogun is one player who seems destined for excellence in the English game and beyond, but it appears that the Reds will face competition.

Forest is also an attractive destination for whoever the player might be, with the club on the up and are playing some exciting football.